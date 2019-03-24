Man Critically Injured in Pomona Hit-and-Run

Posted 11:28 PM, March 24, 2019, by
The intersection of Holt Avenue and Reservoir Street in Pomona, as pictured in a Google Street View image in April of 2018.

Paramedics rushed a man to a hospital in critical condition Sunday after he was struck by a hit-and-run driver along Holt Avenue in Pomona, officials said.

The collision took place shortly before 10:30 p.m. at Holt Avenue and Reservoir Street, the Pomona Police Department said in a written statement.

No description of the involved vehicle was available, police said.

The severely injured pedestrian was initially described only as a man.

Police shut down the intersection as the investigation continued Sunday night.

Anyone with information was asked to contact Pomona police at 626-622-1241. Tips may also be submitted anonymously to L.A. Regional Crime Stoppers at 800-222-8477.

