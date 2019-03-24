Man Killed, Several Injured in Multi-Vehicle Collision on 10 Freeway in Claremont: CHP

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

A man was killed and at least five other people were injured in a multi-vehicle collision on the 10 Freeway in Claremont early Sunday morning, California Highway Patrol said in a written statement.

Just before 2 a.m., 30-year-old Ronald Bogan of Long Beach was driving a 2017 Dodge Charger westbound on the freeway west of Indian Hill Boulevard, approaching a 2018 Toyota Camry that was stopped due to traffic from a temporary construction zone, CHP said a preliminary investigation revealed.

"Due to Mr. Bogan driving his Dodge at an unsafe speed for current traffic conditions, the Dodge collided into the Toyota Camry," the statement said.

The impact from the collision pushed the Toyota forward, and it collided with another vehicle in a different lane. The Dodge then slammed into a BMW, started a chain reaction of collisions and then veered into the center divider. At least eight vehicles were involved, according to authorities.

The Toyota's occupant, a 22-year-old unidentified Arizona man suffered fatal injuries, CHP said.

Bogan sustained minor injuries and was treated and released at the scene, according to authorities.

CHP did not provide information on any other injuries, but video showed paramedics treating and transporting several injured people at the scene.

All lanes on the westbound I-10 west of Indian Hill Boulevard were closed for almost five hours after the collision.

No further information was available.

Any one with information was asked to contact the CHP Officer J. Tettleton at 626-338-1164.