UC Irvine vs. Oregon: A Cinderella Will Advance to the Sweet 16

Jonathan Galloway #5 and Evan Leonard #14 and Elston Jones #50 of the UC Irvine Anteaters celebrate a win against the Kansas State Wildcats for their first school tournament win during the first round of the 2019 NCAA Men's Basketball Tournament at SAP Center on March 22, 2019, in San Jose. (Credit: Ezra Shaw/Getty Images)

Cinderella returns to the NCAA tournament floor Sunday at SAP Center.

And so do the 13th seeds from charming, diminutive UC Irvine.

When the Anteaters and Oregon meet in the second round of the South Regional, the teams will be competing to extend their respective seasons and fairy tales.

“I guess we’re a Cinderella too,” Ducks guard Payton Pritchard said. “I mean, they got a much better record than us. At this point, the question is who’s going to continue this great story?”

