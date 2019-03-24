× UC Irvine vs. Oregon: A Cinderella Will Advance to the Sweet 16

Cinderella returns to the NCAA tournament floor Sunday at SAP Center.

And so do the 13th seeds from charming, diminutive UC Irvine.

When the Anteaters and Oregon meet in the second round of the South Regional, the teams will be competing to extend their respective seasons and fairy tales.

“I guess we’re a Cinderella too,” Ducks guard Payton Pritchard said. “I mean, they got a much better record than us. At this point, the question is who’s going to continue this great story?”

Read the full story on LATimes.com.