1st-Grade Teacher Speaks Out After Being Stabbed While Pregnant During Sunland Carjacking

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

A first-grade teacher remained in recovery days after being stabbed while three months pregnant during a carjacking outside her Sunland home.

In a video posted to YouTube on Sunday, Tanya Nguyen thanked those who have supported her.

"I’m going to get through this, I promise," said Nguyen, who appeared to have suffered a cut on her mouth as she lay on a hospital bed.

The 12-week pregnant Nguyen was parked in front of her residence around 6 p.m. on March 20 when three people came out of nowhere and asked for her phone, said her husband, Greg Maga.

The 33-year-old victim was then stabbed 10 times, with one puncture wound running through her lungs, Maga said. She had to undergo surgery, her husband added.

The group took her Kia and slammed into a parked vehicle in another neighborhood before fleeing on foot, authorities said.

Police eventually arrested two individuals, one of them believed to be the person who stabbed her, LAPD said on March 21.

LAPD since then has not responded to a request for an update on the case, which the agency suspected to be gang-related. The suspects, who remain unidentified, were detained on $2 million bail.

Los Angeles police Lt. Frank Kryshak previously described the attack as "animalistic."

"I get choked up even talking now about it," Kryshak said during a news conference the day after the incident.

Maga last said Nguyen was going to get an ultrasound to determine the condition of their unborn child. Nguyen, however, did not address the baby's health in her video-recorded message.

A GoFundMe page set up for her recovery has collected nearly $40,000 as of Friday.