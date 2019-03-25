2nd Man Found Dead in Democratic Donor Ed Buck’s West Hollywood Home Died of Accidental Meth Overdose: LASD

Posted 6:55 PM, March 25, 2019, by , Updated at 07:08PM, March 25, 2019
Timothy Dean is seen in an undated photo provided to KTLA.

A man found dead in democratic donor Ed Buck’s West Hollywood home died as a result of an accidental methamphetamine overdose, the Los Angeles Sheriff’s Department said Monday.

Timothy Dean, 55, was found unresponsive at Buck’s apartment on the 1200 block of Laurel Avenue on January 7, according to the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department.

Dean was the second black man to fatally overdose on methamphetamine in Buck’s apartment. Gemmel Moore, 26, died just 18 months before.

Authorities ruled Dean’s death accidental but the investigation was ongoing.

No further information was available.

