Actor Michael Madsen Arrested on Suspicion of DUI After Crashing SUV Into Pole in Malibu

Michael Madsen poses as he arrives on May 14, 2018 for the screening of the film "BlacKkKlansman" at the 71st edition of the Cannes Film Festival in Cannes, France. (Credit: VALERY HACHE/AFP/Getty Images)

Police have arrested actor Michael Madsen for driving under the influence.

The Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department says Madsen was driving a Land Rover, which struck a pole in Malibu, California, around 8 p.m. Sunday. The 61-year-old, who has been featured in such Quentin Tarantino movies as “Reservoir Dogs” and “Kill Bill,” was not injured.

Officers questioned Madsen and he was placed under arrest. His blood-alcohol level was not immediately available. He was released from jail Monday morning.

His publicist has not responded to an email seeking comment.

