Actress, Singer Mandy Moore Gets Star on Hollywood Walk of Fame

Actress and singer Mandy Moore received a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame Monday, surrounded by her family, friends and co-stars.

Moore, who rose to fame as a pop singer in 1999, said that she was humbled by the accolades.

“I never thought I could dream dreams this big,” the 34-year-old star of “This Is Us” said.

Dan Fogelman, creator and executive producer of the NBC hit drama, joked recited lyrics to Moore’s first hit single, and said she deserved a Walk of Fame star solely for rhyming “candy” with “dandy.”

He then described Moore as “pure” and “sweet” and that she has been typecast as “America’s sweetheart” because she is one.

Fogelman, who first worked with Moore on the Disney movie “Tangled” added that she is more than just an actress and singer.

“She is kind, politically engaged socially conscious. She is the rare celebrity who finds fame so early in life and remains completely normal,” he said. “We do her a disservice if we think of her just as a star, she is talented force of nature.”

Fogelman said he is proud to be a part of Moore’s journey.

“I am crazy about you and I hope nobody pees on your star,” the producer said.

Shane West, Moore’s co-star in “A Walk to Remember,” surprised her with a photo they took on the set of the 2002 film.

He called her co-star a “gem.”

“Your energy is irresistible and your heart is second to none,” West said.

Upon receiving the honor Monday, Moore said that it is “deeply humbling. And weird.”

She said “A Walk to Remember” and “This Is Us” are two “monumental” projects that helped shape who she is now.

She credited West with helping her through her leading lady jitters.

“He lovingly helped me ride his coattails into teen romance infamy,” she said, referring to the actor.

She said that Fogelman, who she called “a visionary,” gave her the role as Rebecca Pearson in “This Is Us” at a point in her career when she was looking to grow as a performer. The role has garnered her two SAG awards for best ensemble in a drama and a Golden Globe nomination for best supporting actress.

“I was so hungry for a challenge and I was seeking something more colorful and creative, something I knew people wouldn’t expect from me,” Moore said. “He believed in me, and he took a chance. And for that I will be eternally grateful.”

She said that during her years in the limelight, she has learned to be confident and has found a new sense of self.

“I feel really lucky. It may have taken a long time to get here, and a long time to feel comfortable in my skin, but hard work is what grounds us. It’s what makes reach further than the day before, and trust in our lead,” Moore said. “If I’ve learned anything it’s that you must be grateful for where you’ve been in order to keep moving forward.”