Alvin Ailey Giveaway

Legendary dance troupe Alvin Ailey American Dance Theater is returning to Los Angeles as they celebrate 60 years of transforming the world through dance. Witness this momentous anniversary with performances of their soulful American masterpiece Revelations. Watch the KTLA 5 Morning News on Wednesday, March 27th for your chance to win two tickets see the 60th Anniversary of Alvin Ailey American Dance Theater at the Dorothy Chandler Pavilion on Sunday April 7th. Tickets are on sale http://www.musiccenter.org/ailey. Don’t miss your chance to see one of the world’s most beloved dance companies celebrate 60 years of innovation, talent and brilliance.

Already have the code word? You can also enter below:

The “Short Code” to enter below is 515151

