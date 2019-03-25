× Body Discovered on San Francisco Beach Amid Search for Woman Who Went Missing After Landslide

Authorities found a woman’s body Monday morning on the same San Francisco beach where a woman went missing a month ago after a cliff collapsed on her, another woman and a dog.

The body was found about 8 a.m. on a Fort Funston beach about a quarter-mile south of Sloat Boulevard, according to Golden Gate National Recreation Area park officials. Authorities could not confirm whether it was the same woman who was lost in the landslide in February. The cause of death is still under investigation, according to park officials.

On Feb. 22, a landslide buried two women and a dog beneath the sand when the cliff where they were walking above the beach collapsed. Bystanders quickly pulled out one woman and her dog, and the woman was taken to a hospital with minor injuries.

Rescuers searched for the second woman, using a metal detector to try to find her phone. Dogs were also used in the search, San Francisco Fire Lt. Jon Baxter said. But rescue efforts were called off after more than three hours of searching.

37.774929 -122.419416