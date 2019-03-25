Female Found Dead in Industrial Area of Compton Had ‘Traumatic’ Injury: LASD

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

A death investigation is underway after the body of a female was found in an industrial part of Compton on Monday, authorities said.

Homicide investigators responded to the 500 block of West Victoria Street after the discovery of a deceased individual was made shortly before 1:30 a.m., according to a news release from the Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department.

The individual, an unidentified Hispanic female between the ages of 15 and 20 years old, was found have to have a "traumatic" injury to her upper torso, the release stated.

The area where her body was discovered is near the fenced-off Dominguez Hills Industrial Park, a portion of which was cordoned off with yellow crime scene tape throughout the morning, video from the scene showed.

National Retail System is located on the property and personnel are cooperating with the investigation, according to Andy Miller, the company's executive vice president.

“I got a call early this morning that they had found a body on the perimeter of the property," Miller told KTLA. "We’re cooperating with the police in every way possible. They asked for camera footage over a period of time.”

Detectives told KTLA the female's body was found face down and concealed in bushes.

Investigators are still trying to determine the cause of the traumatic injury and how she died.

It is also unclear exactly how long the body was at the location before being discovered.

“They believe it happened sometime Saturday evening," Miller said.

No additional details have been released amid the ongoing investigation.

Anyone with information is asked to call the sheriff's Homicide Bureau at 323-890-5500. Anonymous tips can be submitted through Crime Stoppers by dialing 800-222-8477, or visiting the website http://lacrimestoppers.org.