Celebrity Attorney Mark Geragos Is Co-Conspirator in Avenatti Extortion Case: Source

Posted 2:09 PM, March 25, 2019, by

A person familiar with details of the Michael Avenatti extortion investigation tells The Associated Press that celebrity attorney Mark Geragos is a co-conspirator in the case.

Attorney Mark Geragos speaks during a news conference on March 17, 2014, in Los Angeles, California. (Credit: Kevork Djansezian\Getty Images)

Attorney Mark Geragos speaks during a news conference on March 17, 2014, in Los Angeles, California. (Credit: Kevork Djansezian\Getty Images)

Prosecutors say in court papers that an unnamed attorney joined Avenatti in demanding that Nike pay millions of dollars, or risk being embarrassed by a scandal involving its sponsorship of an amateur basketball team.

They described the attorney as a co-conspirator but didn't charge him with a crime.

The person knowledgeable about the case tells the AP that co-conspirator was Geragos, a Los Angeles criminal defense lawyer.

The person spoke on condition of anonymity because the information was not made public by prosecutors.

Geragos's clients have included Michael Jackson, Winona Ryder, Scott Peterson and most recently Jussie Smollett.

Geragos didn't respond to messages seeking comment.

Related stories
Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.