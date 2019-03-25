East Bay Principal, Allegedly Shot by His Wife, Dies After Week in Coma

An East Bay man who police say was shot by his wife a week earlier died from his injuries Sunday, police said.

Paul Shatswell, 45, suffered a gunshot wound March 16 and had been on life support since the shooting, the Pittsburg Police Department said.

His wife, 39-year-old Maria Vides, was arrested and charged last week with attempted murder as well as sentencing enhancements of inflicting great bodily injury and committing a felony with the use of a firearm. She is being held in lieu of $2-million bail.

According to Pittsburg police, Vides shot Shatswell with a handgun after the couple got into an argument in their home on Barrie Drive.

