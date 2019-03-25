× El Monte Police Officer Discovers His Supervisor Helped Deliver Him at Birth, Saved His Life

An El Monte police officer made an unexpected discovery recently when he learned that his supervisor not only helped deliver him in the driveway of his childhood home 27 years ago, but he also saved his life, authorities said Monday.

Officer Tyler Dominguez was born in El Monte in 1993. He transferred from the Arcadia Police Department — where he began his career in law enforcement — to work in his hometown two years ago.

One day, he told his fellow officers the story of his birth. Dominguez recounted being unexpectedly born in the driveway of his family’s home, the umbilical cord wrapped around his neck, according to an El Monte Police Department news release.

Paramedics had been called in to assist, the officer said.

The story jogged the memory of Dominguez’s supervisor, Lt. Chris Cano, now 50. At the time, Cano worked as a paramedic in the San Gabriel Valley.

He had delivered 13 babies during his yearslong career as a paramedic, but there was only one birth he could remember where the umbilical cord was wrapped around the newborn’s neck.

Cano was ultimately the one who saved the baby’s life, freeing the infant as he turned a deep shade of blue, according to the release.

Dominguez revealed to Cano that the blue hue his face and body displayed right after birth was how he earned his middle name — Blue.

The department shared the heartwarming story on Monday, along with past and present photos of the two — including a shot of baby Tyler Blue Dominguez.