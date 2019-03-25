Ex-Treasurer of Ventura Police Charity Sentenced to Jail for Stealing More Than $100,000 From the Nonprofit

A former treasurer of the Ventura Police Community Foundation was sentenced to a year in county jail for stealing nearly $120,000 from the nonprofit, prosecutors announced Monday.

Gale Hartman, 81, stole about $119,660 from the foundation through cash withdrawals made with the organization’s debit card over a period of four years, according to the Ventura County District Attorney’s Office. He was also a civilian employee of the Ventura Police Department.

The foundation describes itself as a nonprofit that works closely with the department on community-centered projects such as the Police Activities League’s after-school programs.

Hartman pleaded no contest to four felony counts of grand theft and has been sentenced to 365 days in the Ventura County jail and 60 months of formal probation, prosecutors said. He must also pay $119,660 in victim restitution.

The fraud was discovered by the Ventura Police Department and then submitted to the DA’s office for investigation.

No other details have been released by prosecutors.