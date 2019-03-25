Father Charged After 6-Year-Old Boy Brought to Hospital With Severe Head Injuries

The Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department is investigating a case of alleged child abuse after a 6-year-old boy was brought to a hospital suffering severe head injuries leaving him in critical condition, according to a news release.

On March 17, deputies responded to the hospital where the boy was being treated.

Special Victims Bureau detectives launched an investigation which led to the arrest of the boy’s father, 27-year-old Wendell Travon Martin.

Two days later, the Los Angeles County District Attorney’s Office charged Martin with one felony count of assault on a child becoming comatose/paralyzed.

Martin is currently held on a $1 million bond. He is scheduled to appear in court on April 18.

Anyone with information about this incident is encouraged to contact the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department, Special Victims Bureau tip line at 877-710-5273, or by email at specialvictimsbureau@lasd.org.