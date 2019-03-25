× Glendale Man Falls to His Death While Rappelling Down 380-Foot Cliff in Death Valley National Park

A Glendale man was rappelling down a 380-foot cliff in Death Valley National Park when he fell to his death, the park confirmed Monday.

Matthew Yaussi, 41, and a companion were on a canyoneering trip Saturday and had hiked about 4,000 feet up a ridge before starting their descent of Bottomless Pit Canyon, the informal name of a canyon south of Titus Canyon in the Grapevine Mountains, according to the park.

The duo had planned to break the 380-foot rappel into stages by setting up an anchor on a ledge partway down.

Yaussi’s companion rappelled safely to the ground before Yaussi fell about 8:30 p.m.

