Memorial Service Held in Hacienda Heights for 9-Year-Old Homicide Victim Trinity Love Jones

Friends and loved ones are gathering Monday at a memorial for Trinity Love Jones, the little girl found deceased and stuffed in a duffel bag near a trail in Hacienda Heights on March 5.

The service is taking place at St. John Vianney Catholic Church in Hacienda Heights.

“If you would like to send flowers for the service, the color scheme will be shades of lavender (Trinity’s favorite color) as well as pink and white, or all white arrangements would be appreciated,” Trinity’s father, Antonio Jones, said in a post on Facebook.

“If you would prefer, please bring a new children’s book. All books collected will be donated, in memory of Trinity, to children in need. Please feel free to wear bright, cheerful colors, as we are celebrating a young and vibrant life.”