× Man Indicted in Deadly Bombing at Aliso Viejo Spa to Be Arraigned Monday

The man indicted in the 2018 Aliso Viejo spa bombing that killed his ex-girlfriend was scheduled to be arraigned at a Santa Ana court Monday.

A federal grand jury in March returned a four-count indictment against Stephen William Beal of Long Beach in connection with the May 15 attack that killed Ildiko Krajnyak and seriously injured two clients.

Krajnkyak had opened a package that erupted and blew out a chunk of the Magyar Kozmetica spa. The woman previously told friends that Beal threatened her after their breakup.

Investigators managed to link bomb items found at the scene of the explosion to Beal’s home and vehicle, according to federal prosecutors.

He was taken into federal custody after his arrest earlier in March.

Beal faces four felony charges, the U.S. Attorney’s Office said: use of a weapon of mass destruction resulting in death, malicious destruction of a building resulting in death, use of a destructive device in relation to a crime of violence and possession of an unregistered destructive device.