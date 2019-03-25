Watch Live: Prosecutors in L.A. to Detail Federal Charges Against Michael Avenatti

Man’s Attempt to Kidnap Girlfriend, 2 Kids Foiled When Car Gets Stuck Outside Palmdale: LASD

A 38-year-old man was arrested Sunday night on suspicion of kidnapping his girlfriend and her two children after Los Angeles County sheriff’s deputies found his car stuck in the desert on the outskirts of Palmdale, authorities said.

Deputies got a call about a kidnapping attempt around 7 p.m., said Deputy Trina Schrader, a spokeswoman with the sheriff’s department.

A sheriff’s helicopter helped locate the man and his car, which had gotten stuck on a dirt road at the edge of the desert city, near 100th Street East and East Avenue, she said.

The man was taken into the custody. The woman and her children did not have serious injuries, authorities said.

