Michael Avenatti Arrested, Charged With Extortion, Bank and Wire Fraud: Federal Prosecutors

Posted 10:20 AM, March 25, 2019, by and , Updated at 10:57AM, March 25, 2019
Attorney Michael Avenatti attends the 2019 Adult Video News Awards at The Joint inside the Hard Rock Hotel & Casino on January 26, 2019 in Las Vegas. (Credit: Ethan Miller/Getty Images)

U.S. prosecutors have charged Trump critic and attorney Michael Avenatti with extortion and bank and wire fraud.

A spokesman for the U.S. attorney in Los Angeles said Avenatti was arrested Monday in New York.

Spokesman Ciaran McEvoy says the lawyer best known for representing porn actress Stormy Daniels in lawsuits against President Donald Trump faces federal charges in New York and California.

In New York, he was accused of threatening to use his ability to get publicity to harm Nike. Prosecutors say he demanded that the apparel company give him $10 million.

Prosecutors in California planned to release more details at a news conference later Monday.

Avenatti represented Daniels, whose real name is Stephanie Clifford, in a lawsuit to break a confidentiality agreement to speak about her alleged affair with Trump.

