More SoCal Parents Under Scrutiny by Prosecutors in College Admissions Scandal

More than 750 parents used self-described “master coach” William “Rick” Singer’s services, according to prosecutors.

While 33 have been charged, the sources say prosecutors have sent subpoenas to high schools in Southern California with names of students whose parents have not been charged — which suggests authorities are preparing to expand the number of prosecutions.

Some of the parents charged earlier this month are under pressure to cooperate with authorities and potentially offer more evidence. One source said some of the parents are being given a short window to consider a deal or potentially face additional charges.

The scheme, which began in 2011, centered on a Newport Beach college placement firm run by Singer. Wealthy parents are accused of paying Singer to help their children cheat on college entrance exams and to falsify athletic records of students to enable them to secure admission to elite schools, including UCLA, USC, Stanford, Yale and Georgetown, court records show.

