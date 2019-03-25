Phil Collins Giveaway

Can you feel it coming in the air tonight? One of the most iconic voices in music, Phil Collins is headed to Las Vegas. With a career spanning almost five decades, the legendary artist always knows how to put on an incredible show. Watch the KTLA 5 Morning News on Thursday March 28th for your chance to win two tickets see Phil Collins at T-Mobile Arena on Saturday October 19th, along with a two night hotel stay at New York New York Hotel and Casino and a $100 gas card. Tickets are on sale Friday at 10am at AXS.com. From ‘Land of Confusion’ to ‘In the Air Tonight’, get ready for a night of classic hits.

