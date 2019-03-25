Phil Collins Giveaway

Posted 3:55 PM, March 25, 2019, by , Updated at 03:40PM, March 25, 2019

Can you feel it coming in the air tonight?  One of the most iconic voices in music, Phil Collins is headed to Las Vegas.  With a career spanning almost five decades, the legendary artist always knows how to put on an incredible show.  Watch the KTLA 5 Morning News on Thursday March 28th for your chance to win two tickets see Phil Collins at T-Mobile Arena on Saturday October 19th, along with a two night hotel stay at New York New York Hotel and Casino and a $100 gas card.  Tickets are on sale Friday at 10am at AXS.com.  From ‘Land of Confusion’ to ‘In the Air Tonight’, get ready for a night of classic hits.

Already have the code word?  You can also enter below:

The “Short Code” to enter below is 515151
