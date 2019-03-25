Police Search for Driver Who Fled After Hitting, Injuring Pedestrian in Koreatown

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Investigators are looking for a driver involved in a hit-and-run crash that left a pedestrian injured in Koreatown early Monday.

The victim suffered a head wound but was lucid when paramedics transported him to the hospital around 12:30 a.m., Los Angeles police told KTLA.

An individual possibly driving a white Mazda sedan westbound on Eighth Street near Catalina Street had struck the pedestrian, the agency said. The victim was not on a crosswalk at the time, according to police.

The driver could still face a felony hit-and-run charge because he or she failed to stop, officials said.

Video from the scene shows Los Angeles fire personnel placing a bandage on a man's head, who was on the ground near the middle of the street.

Several businesses are located in the area. Police have not disclosed whether or not any surveillance camera captured the incident.

Authorities provided no further details.