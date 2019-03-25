Police Seek Information After Grandfather Fatally Struck by Hit-and-Run Driver in Riverside

Police in Riverside are asking for the public’s help after a grandfather of eight was fatally struck by a hit-and-run driver earlier this month.

The incident occurred about 9:55 p.m. March 15 along the 4200 block of Strong Street, according to the Riverside Police Department.

The victim, Hector Julian Diaz-Andrade, was struck while walking on the street and the driver fled the scene. Diaz-Andrade, 60 of Highland, died four days later, police said.

He was the father of four and grandfather of eight, the Riverside Press-Enterprise reported. Diaz-Andrade immigrated from Mexico several decades ago and built a roofing business, his son told the newspaper. He later returned to Mexico but came back to the U.S. when his son needed help with his business, according to the Press-Enterprise.

Surveillance video revealed that the suspect vehicle is a small dark-colored sedan, police said. Evidence discovered at the scene led police to believe the car is a 2014 to 2016 Toyota Scion TC that is painted grey. Police released a photo of this type of car, but emphasized that it is not the actual suspect vehicle.

The car sustained significant damage to the right side and the passenger side mirror was broken off.

Anyone with information about the crash can call 951-826-8720. Anyone wishing to remain anonymous can email rpdtips@riversideca.gov or use the Riverside Police Department’s mobile app “Submit a Tip” feature while referencing incident number 190008217.