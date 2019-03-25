× San Diego Mayor Proposes New Version of Ban on Living in Vehicles, Offers More ‘Safe’ Parking Lots for Homeless

Faced with a flood of homeless people living in cars near the beach, San Diego officials said Monday they will pass a new version of the city’s vehicle habitation law, which banned living in vehicles.

The proposed law would replace a previous version that a federal judge declared unenforceable.

The move comes in response to hundreds of complaints about public urination and other illegal activity on city streets since the City Council repealed the 35-year-old law in February.

Mayor Kevin Faulconer said the city will also double its number of “safe” parking lots, from two to four, so that unsheltered people forced to live in vehicles have a place to go at night.

Read the full story at LATimes.com.