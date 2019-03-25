Some Uber, Lyft Drivers Protest in SoCal Over Pay Cuts

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

A group of ride-sharing drivers in Southern California are staging a 25-hour strike Monday over pay cuts recently implemented by Uber.

Rideshare Drivers United-Los Angeles, which reports to have 2,800 members, is demanding the company take back its decision to slash wages by 25 percent and guarantee a $28-per-hour minimum rate.

Uber the previous week cut drivers' pay from 80 cents per mile to 60 cents in L.A. County and portions of Orange County, a move that reversed a 25 percent bump last September. The company said the incentive "did not have the intended impact," the Los Angeles Times reported.

Rideshare Drivers United members also planned to strike against Lyft, whose initial public offering is expected this week. But although the 25-hour protest started midnight, plenty of ride-hailing drivers were still dropping off passengers at LAX early Monday.

Rallying to demand change have proved difficult among independent contractors. Rideshare Drivers United, however, isn't focusing on unionizing.

"This is about person-to-person organizing," the group's Nicole Moore the L.A. Times.

In addition to refusing to drive for the two ride-hailing giants on Monday, the group planned to rally near Uber's Greenlight Hub in Redondo Beach between 11 a.m. and 3 p.m.

In a statement announcing the protest, Rideshare Drivers United highlighted financial challenges members face.

“This is the only job I’ve ever had that the longer I do it the less I make,” Esterphainie Jeanne St. Juste said. “We put thousands of miles on our vehicles every month providing rides, and the companies aren’t there when your tires need replacing. We’re not trying to do this for free, but that’s what it’s starting to feel like.”