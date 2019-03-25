× Teen Girl Hurt After Brawl Involving Parents, Players Erupts at Apple Valley Little League Game: PD

A brawl broke out at a park in Apple Valley after a parent was ejected from a weekend Little League baseball game, leaving at least one teen injured, police said Monday.

Deputies were sent to James Woody Park in the 13000 block of Navajo Road around 4:50 p.m. Saturday after receiving multiple reports of a large fight, according to a statement from the Apple Valley Police Department.

Callers indicated the fight was taking place in the parking lot near Field 1 and involved parents as well as some players from two Little League teams. Many of the participants wielded baseball bats, the statement said.

By the time deputies arrived, however, the brawl was over and most of the people involved had left.

Some parents who stayed behind told law enforcement they believe the incident began when one parent was ejected from the game because of unruly behavior, according to police.

That individual confronted the other team’s coach when the game concluded. As a heated argument ensued, parents from both teams surrounded the pair. They got involved and that led to the brawl, the statement read.

A 17-year-old girl who sustained an injury during the incident was treated at the scene and released. It was unclear whether others were hurt, but police said she was the only battery victim to come forward.

The fight is being investigated, and deputies are trying to identify all involved parties.

Anyone with information is asked to call Deputy Brenden Mahoney or Sgt. Matthew Griffith at 760-240-7400. Those wishing to remain anonymous should call the We-Tip Hotline a 1-800-782-7463, or go to the website http://www.wetip.com.