× White Nationalist Group That Helped Organize Charlottesville Rally Is Active at San Diego Colleges, Leaks Reveal

A recent leak of more than 200,000 online chat logs from a white supremacist group reveals how local members are targeting students on San Diego college campuses and trying to project a respectable image even as the group’s members privately espouse Islamophobic, anti-Semitic and racist views.

The group, called Identity Evropa, is nationally known for helping organize the “Unite the Right” rally in Charlottesville, Va., where a protester was killed and dozens injured over two days of clashes.

More recently, the group made news because online whistleblowers began identifying Identity Evropa members, publishing their online chat messages and linking them with social media posts. In the last week, their efforts have led to official investigations of a Virginia school police officer and seven service members from various branches of the U.S. military.

A San Diego Union-Tribune review of the chat logs has revealed that a local branch of Identity Evropa has visited area colleges at least a dozen times since fall 2017, though fliers first appeared at San Diego State University the year before. The chat logs also refer to publicity and recruitment activities at Southern California colleges as recently as last month.

Read the full story on LATimes.com.