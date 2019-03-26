× 10-Year-Old Boy Fatally Struck by Pickup Truck in Torrance: Police

A 10-year-old boy was struck and killed by a pickup truck in Torrance Tuesday night, the Torrance Police Department said in a news release.

A Ford pickup truck was traveling eastbound on the 2300 block of Del Amo Boulevard when it swerved to avoid a dog on the roadway. In doing so, the vehicle collided with the child who was nearby, police said a preliminary investigation revealed.

Officers responded at around 9 p.m. to find the child had sustained major injuries. Torrance Fire Department medics treated the boy at the scene but he succumbed to his injuries and was pronounced dead, police said.

Authorities did not identify the child, pending notification of next of kin.

The pickup driver, a 58 year-old Los Angeles man was not injured in the collision, according to Torrance Police.

Eastbound and westbound lanes of Del Amo Boulevard were expected to stay closed between Crenshaw Boulevard and Van Ness Avenue for an unknown period of time while officers investigated the collision.

No further information was immediately available.