$3.6 Million in Donations Distributed to Borderline Shooting Survivors

Four months after a dozen people were killed in a mass shooting at the Borderline Bar & Grill in Thousand Oaks, more than $3 million in donations has been given to the victims’ families.

Checks totaling $3.6 million were recently distributed to more than 200 people who lost loved ones, were injured in the Nov. 8 shooting or were there when the attack happened, said Vanessa Bechtel, chief executive of the Ventura County Community Foundation.

Thousands of people from across the country and around the world have hosted fundraisers for the victims or donated directly to the foundation, she said.

“It was just a massive effort,” Bechtel said. “I’ve never witnessed this outpouring of support.”

