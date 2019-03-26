6 Taken to Hospital From Palms Middle School After Ingesting Unknown Substance

Six people who were at Palms Middle School were taken to a hospital after possibly inhaling or ingesting an unknown substance, officials said Tuesday.

The incident was reported about 10:10 a.m. at the school located at 10860 Woodbine Street, according to the Los Angeles Fire Department.

It is unknown if the victims intentionally ingested the substance. Their ages and genders are also unknown.

They were taken to a hospital in “mild distress” for further evaluation.

Further details about the incident, including what the substance was, have not been released.