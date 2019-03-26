× Antelope Valley Poppy Reserve Officials: Don’t Land Your Helicopter in Our Fields to See Super Bloom

Officials with the Antelope Valley California Poppy Reserve near Lancaster never thought they’d have to warn people not to land a helicopter in the middle of the fields — that is, until one actually did.

In light of the recent event, a warning was posted to the reserve’s Facebook page on Tuesday morning.

“We never thought it would be explicitly necessary to state that it is illegal to land a helicopter in the middle of the fields,” the post stated. “We were wrong.”

Apparently, a couple landed the helicopter in the field and began hiking off a nearby trail.

The hike didn’t last long however, as law enforcement immediately intervened. They tried to contact the couple, who promptly ran back to the helicopter and flew away, according to the post.

Like other parts of Southern California, the Antelope Valley California Poppy Bloom has experienced a super bloom of wildflowers in the past few weeks due to the region’s wet winter.

That super bloom has created problems in some areas, most notably at Lake Elsinore’s Walker Canyon, where city officials had to implement traffic and parking restrictions on weekends in order to control what was described as “Disneyland-size” crowds.

So far, the Antelope Valley poppy fields haven’t been inundated with the same overwhelming throngs of visitors as Lake Elsinore.

Still, with the poppies in full bloom, California State Park officials issued a reminder to those visiting the fields to stay on official trails only and not go in the flowers to take photos.

“Walking in the poppies creates dirt patches and may result in a ticket,” they warned.

Picking or destroying the wildflowers is also a violation of state law.

A full list of rules and regulations, as well as directions and other information, can be found here.