BREAKING: Attorneys for Actor Jussie Smollett Say All Charges Dropped

Posted 8:20 AM, March 26, 2019, by , Updated at 08:22AM, March 26, 2019
Jussie Smollett attends a gala at the California African American Museum on Dec. 1, 2018, in Los Angeles. (Credit: Rachel Luna/Getty Images)

All charges against actor Jussie Smollett — who had been accused of staging a hate crime and filing a false police report — have been dropped, his attorneys said Tuesday.

“He was a victim who was vilified and made to appear as a perpetrator as a result of false and inappropriate remarks made to the public causing an inappropriate rush to judgment,” a statement released by his attorneys Tina Glandian and Patricia Brown Holmes reads.

