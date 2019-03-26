Cal Fire Peace Officers Arrest Two Arson Suspects

Arson suspects Jonathan Howard and Samuel King are seen in booking photos from the Riverside County Sheriff's Office.

Cal Fire Peace Officers with assistance from the Riverside County Sheriff’s Office arrested two men accused of arson in Jurupa Valley on Tuesday.

Jonathan Howard, 31, and Samuel King, 30, were arrested for allegedly setting trash on fire near the outside of a structure, which then caused damage to the structure, the Riverside County Sheriff’s Office said in a news release.

Howard and King were detained by deputies, who transported them to the Jurupa Valley station, where they were arrested by Cal Fire Peace Officers.

Howard and King were each charged with one count of arson of a structure or forest land, and one count of arson of property.

There were no reported injuries.

