College Admissions Scandal Enters Next Phase With Possibility of New Charges. Deals

Defendants in the sweeping college admissions cheating scandal began appearing in Boston court amid growing questions about how many would cooperate with authorities and which other parents could get swept up in the scandal.

Some of the parents named in the charges are under pressure from federal prosecutors to make deals, which could occur in the coming week as the defendants go to court.

By cooperating, the parents could provide evidence to prosecutors, who say they are still investigating.

Sources familiar with the case but not authorized to discuss it say several additional parents and their attorneys have been informed they are subjects of the federal inquiry.

