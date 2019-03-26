BREAKING: Attorneys for Actor Jussie Smollett Say All Charges Dropped

College Admissions Scandal Enters Next Phase With Possibility of New Charges. Deals

Posted 7:07 AM, March 26, 2019, by and , Updated at 07:32AM, March 26, 2019

Defendants in the sweeping college admissions cheating scandal began appearing in Boston court amid growing questions about how many would cooperate with authorities and which other parents could get swept up in the scandal.

Some of the parents named in the charges are under pressure from federal prosecutors to make deals, which could occur in the coming week as the defendants go to court.

By cooperating, the parents could provide evidence to prosecutors, who say they are still investigating.

Sources familiar with the case but not authorized to discuss it say several additional parents and their attorneys have been informed they are subjects of the federal inquiry.

Read the full story on LATimes.com.

Related stories
Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.