Detectives Conducting Interviews After 2nd Death at Democratic Donor’s West Hollywood Home

The second deadly drug overdose within two years at the West Hollywood home of a well-known political donor remained under investigation Tuesday.

The death of 55-year-old Timothy Dean at Ed Buck's apartment on Jan. 7 has been ruled an accidental methamphetamine overdose, county officials announced Monday.

Dean's death marked the second time a black man fatally overdosed on methamphetamine in Buck's residence.

The first man, 26-year-old Gemmel Moore, died on July 27, 2017. The District Attorney's Office last summer declined to charge Buck in connection with his death, which was also ruled accidental. Prosecutors cited insufficient evidence.

In an interview with the Los Angeles Times, Buck's lawyer described Moore "as a good friend" of his client and Dean as "an old friend."

Detectives are continuing to interview individuals who have come forward with information regarding the case, the Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department told KTLA.

Buck, who once ran for West Hollywood City Council, is known as an animal rights and LGBTQ activist who donated to Democratic politicians.