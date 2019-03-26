Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Gayle Anderson was live in Pacific Palisades to begin our series of reports spotlighting DISASTER PREPAREDNESS FOR ANIMALS: DOGS AND CATS in the wake of the Woosley and Paradise brush fires. Many animal guardians were unprepared.

Gayle was live with animal expert Warren Eckstein of the “Warren Eckstein & the Pet Show. Warren Eckstein is an internationally known pet and animal expert. He developed his unique approach for understanding animal behavior by combining different techniques learned and observed while working in Southeast Asia and Europe. He has devoted over thirty five years to teaching both pets and their people to live happily together through his unique “Hugs and Kisses” approach to animal behavior, care and training.

Warren has worked with more than 40,000 pets including those of many well-known celebrities.

For more information about “Warren Eckstein & the Pet Show”, check the website.

Gayle was live at Collar and Leash Palisades,

518 Palisades Drive,

Pacific Palisades, CA 90272

1-310-573-6262

If you have questions, please feel free to call Gayle Anderson at 323-460-5732 or e-mail Gayle at Gayle.Anderson@KTLA.com