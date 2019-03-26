× Ex-Baldwin Park Police Chief Wins $7 Million in Gender Discrimination Lawsuit Against City

A former chief of the Baldwin Park Police Department won a $7 million settlement Tuesday for a gender discrimination lawsuit she filed against the city nearly five years earlier.

The suit alleges Lili Hadsell, chief of police from 2008 to 2013, was subjected to prejudicial treatment that ultimately led to her firing. It also accuses the department of promoting Hadsell to the position as a form of “tokenism” as the city “paraded her around as a prop to celebrate themselves for having a female police chief.”

Hadsell reported the harassment multiple times to officials including her supervisor, city council members, the city manager and Baldwin Park Mayor Manuel Lozano, who dismissed her concerns when she first complained nearly 10 years ago, according to her attorney Carney Shegevian.

In addition to facing years of harassment spearheaded by a male police captain who felt more deserving of the top position, Hadsell was also paid significantly less than that same official when he replaced her in 2013, Shegevian said.

Public records show Michael Taylor earned more than $60,000 more annually than Hadsell upon replacing her in the exact same position. In 2013, the year she was fired, Hadsell earned $229,053.89 in total pay and benefits. In just his first year, Taylor earned $291,089.

Baldwin Park police could not be reached for comment and Pacheco and Lozano have not returned emailed requests for comment.

The $7,020,000 settlement awarded Tuesday follows a drawn out legal battle between Hadsell and the city of Baldwin Park. The lawsuit was first filed on June 13, 2014 but a number of claims were dismissed in the following months before it was refiled on Feb. 13, 2015.

While the lawsuit alleges Hadsell was targeted with sexist criticisms upon being named head of the department, city and police officials are also accused of discriminating against her years earlier.

Hadsell worked for the city of Baldwin Park for 14 years, beginning on Dec. 27, 1999, according to the lawsuit. That year she was promoted to lieutenant over then-Sgt. Michael Taylor, allegedly leading to an ongoing pattern of harassment from him and city council member Ricardo Pacheco.

The promotion was given to Hadsell even though she had not even applied for the position “because of her stellar work performance,” the lawsuit states, “and due to her token status as a female officer.”

Her tenure as chief was “met with hostile reactions because she is a woman and Peruvian,” according to the lawsuit. Specifically, Shegevian said, Hadsell’s ethnicity was often “mocked” by the department largely made up of white and other Hispanic officers. He said online blogs popped up accusing Hadsell of being in the Peruvian mafia.

Meanwhile, the lawsuit states some of the sexist remarks lodged against her were comments Taylor and Pacheco made to her subordinates, saying “a woman cannot do this [chief of police] job” and Hadsell “took Mike Taylor’s job.”

It was common for members of the department to say, “I’m not going to call that woman police chief,” with many often referring to her as “that woman,” according to Shegevian.

“These comments were made continuously throughout her career and were demonstrated through Taylor’s insubordination,” the suit states.

Taylor, in particular, was described in the lawsuit as being “consistently insubordinate” to Hadsell’s orders — calling her “dear” and instigating insubordination in other members of the department.

In 2009, Hadsell reorganized the department and took Taylor out of the chain of command — an action that triggered an angry response from Pacheco, according to the suit. He allegedly called her at 10:30 p.m. one night screaming, demanding she resign and threatening to make her if she didn’t.

However, the city council blocked an attempt by Pacheco to have Hadsell fired, the suit explains, prompting him to try again in 2013 once another political supporter of his was elected to the council.

Hadsell reported the ongoing harassment in April 2009, addressing multiple officials including Mayor Lozano about her concerns, according to Shegevian. Six months later, that October, the city council publicly censured council member Pacheco for his involvement.

The former chief continued reporting the harassment and when she again complained during a meeting with the mayor and her supervisor, Vijay Singhal, Mayor Lozano simply responded “I know [Taylor] is an —hole, but he is like a brother and he is not going anywhere.”

When a city council seat needed to be filled in 2013, Pacheco successfully had a political surrogate fill the position — allowing him to again try having Hadsell terminated, according to the suit.

Hadsell was fired on Dec. 10, 2013, and Mayor Lozano said she had been “dismissed without cause,” the suit alleges. Shegevian said the announcement was public and no other reason was given for her firing.

Taylor then replaced Hadsell as chief of police. He was abruptly fired from the department in 2016 before reinstated just over a year later — with about a $20,000 raise in annual pay, according to the San Gabriel Valley Tribune.

The chief who had replaced him in the meantime, David Salcedo, was “dismissed without cause” after less than two month on the job, the Tribune reported.

The multimillion-dollar settlement includes damages for lost wages, emotional and psychological distress, humiliation, legal fees and other costs.