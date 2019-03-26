Fuerza Bruta Giveaway

It’s an interactive Las Vegas experience unlike any other.  Fuerza Bruta is an immersive theatrical experience with mind blowing visual effects that has to be seen to be believed.  Watch the KTLA 5 Morning News on Friday, March 29th for your chance to win two tickets see Fuerza Bruta at Excalibur Hotel and Casino in Las Vegas along with a one-night hotel stay at Excalibur and a $100 American Express gift card to use on gas.  Tickets are on sale at http://www.excalibur.com/en/entertainment/fuerza-bruta.  Delight your senses through music, emotion and kinetic aerial imagery.

