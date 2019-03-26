× Hit-and-Run Driver Remains at Large in Deadly Westlake Crash as LAPD Releases Video

The driver in a hit-and-run crash in Westlake that killed a pedestrian early Tuesday morning remained at large as authorities released video of the suspect vehicle hours later.

The victim had parked his Nissan Xterra SUV on a westside curb of South Bonnie Brae Street near West 6th Street earlier that morning and walked across the street to get a hot beverage when he was struck by a passing vehicle, according to Los Angeles Police Department Detective Felix Padilla.

He had stopped in the middle of the street to wait for another vehicle to pass when the suspect vehicle hit him from behind, Padilla said. The vehicle then fled.

Officers were called to the scene about 6:19 a.m. and the victim was transported to a nearby hospital, LAPD Officer Lizeth Lomeli said. He was later pronounced dead.

The suspected hit-and-run vehicle has been described by police as a white pickup truck with a black truck bed liner that’s believed to be possibly a 2000 to 2010 model.

No description of the suspect has been given and the victim has only been identified by police as a Hispanic man believed to be 30 years old.

LAPD has not released any other details.

KTLA’s Jennifer Thang contributed to this report.