Homicide Investigation Continues After Discovery of 15-Year-Old’s Body in Compton

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Homicide detectives on Tuesday continue to investigate the death of a 15-year-old girl whose body was found with a "traumatic" injury in an industrial part of Compton just a day after family members reported her missing, authorities said.

Officers responded to a "person down call" around 1:30 a.m. Monday near the fenced-off Dominguez Hills Industrial Park and discovered Samantha Bustos' remains, according to the Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department.

The teen, who lived in an incorporated area of Gardena, had suffered a traumatic injury to her upper torso, the agency said.

The coroner has ruled her death a homicide, but the cause was being withheld because of the ongoing investigation, the Sheriff's Department said.

She was found face down and concealed in bushes, detectives told KTLA. It's unclear how long the body had been there.

"They believe it happened sometime Saturday evening," said Andy Miller, executive vice president at the National Retail System, which is located at Dominguez Hills Industrial Park.

Bustos' family officially reported her missing on Sunday, the Sheriff's Department said.

She spent time with friends on Friday afternoon and never made it home that night, her cousin Susan Lainez wrote in an email to KTLA.

Calls to her cellphone weren't answered after 5 p.m. that day, and it was shut off after midnight, Lainez added.

“Day and night, we drove around everywhere looking for her and nothing," said Bustos' uncle, Junior De Jesus.

Mourners held a candlelight vigil Monday night at the spot where the girl was found.

The family has set up a GoFundMe page to help with funeral costs.