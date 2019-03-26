Investigators Seek Man Caught on Video Committing Lewd Act Outside Chino Hills Home

Officials released a suspect photo Tuesday as they search for a man allegedly caught by a security camera committing a lewd act outside a Chino Hills home over the weekend.

Deputies were called around 2:30 a.m. Sunday about an indecent exposure incident on the 14000 block of Silver Spur Court, San Bernardino County sheriff’s officials said in a news release.

A resident there reported that a man had gone up to their front door and masturbated.

It was unclear whether the resident had any contact with the man.

The suspect is described as an Asian man around 20 years old.

Detectives believe there could easily be other victims who haven’t reported the crime.

They released a photo of the suspect from the Silver Spur Court home’s surveillance footage in hopes that someone will recognize him.

Anyone with information can contact Detective Chris Hughes at 909-364-2062, or submit a tip anonymously via 800-782-7463.