× La Mirada Family Speaking Out as Hit-and-Run Driver Who Killed Grandmother Remains at Large

The family of a 68-year-old woman who died in a hit-and-run crash that also injured her two grandchildren in La Mirada last month planned to address the public Monday amid the ongoing search for the driver.

Maria “Carmen” Chavarria was walking her grandchildren just a few blocks away from Escalona Elementary School when a sedan struck them from behind the afternoon of Feb. 20, according to the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department.

The section of the 14800 block of Escalona Road where the incident happened does not have a sidewalk, so the victims were walking in a gutter along the side of the street.

Chavarria was pronounced dead after being taken to a hospital in critical condition, the Sheriff’s Department said. The children—ages 6 and 9, according to their grandfather—sustained minor injuries.

The male driver did not stop to help the three, authorities said. The Sheriff’s Department planned to released video of his vehicle, which is believed to be a dark gray 2015 to 2017 Camry.

A $5,000 reward remains available for anyone with information that leads to an arrest and conviction.

Escalona Elementary has set up a GoFundMe page to help Chavarria’s family.