× Law Enforcement Agencies to Hold 2-Day Active Shooter Drill at LAX Starting Tuesday

Around 300 people including law enforcement officers and volunteers will take place in an active shooter drill at Los Angeles International Airport over two days this week, federal authorities said.

The U.S. Customs and Border Protection’s Office of Field Operations at LAX will conduct the drill at Terminal 4 from 3 to 11 p.m. Tuesday and Wednesday.

The airport does not expect the exercises to cause any delays, Los Angeles World Airports spokeswoman Becca Doten said.

“The training won’t be out in the open or visible to travelers,” she said.

Read the full story on LATimes.com.