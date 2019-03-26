× Lori Loughlin’s 2 Daughters Still Enrolled at USC Amid College Admissions Scandal

Olivia Jade Giannulli and Isabella Giannulli, daughters of actress Lori Loughlin, remain enrolled at USC amid a sweeping college admissions scandal that has ensnared the elite private university along with other top colleges across the country, according to a USC spokesperson.

Loughlin, from “Full House,” and her husband, fashion designer J. Mossimo Giannulli, are among dozens of wealthy parents who federal prosecutors allege paid huge sums of money to Newport Beach businessman William “Rick” Singer to help doctor college entrance exam scores and falsify athletic records of students to enable them to secure admission to at least eight exclusive schools, including Yale, USC and UCLA.

Olivia Jade, 19, is a freshman at USC and Isabella, 20, is a sophomore, based on their dates of admission. The university confirmed their enrollment status in a statement circulated March 14. It is not clear whether the sisters are still attending classes as the university investigates students possibly connected to the scheme.

USC officials said last week it had placed holds on the accounts of students who may be tied to the scam, which bars them from registering for classes or acquiring transcripts from the college while they are under review. The university said it has notified the affected students but did not disclose the number involved.

