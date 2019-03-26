× Michelle Obama’s Book Sells Almost 10 Million Copies, on Track to Becoming Most Successful Memoir in History

Michelle Obama’s publisher said that her book “Becoming” has sold almost 10 million copies and could be the most successful memoir in history, Bloomberg reported Tuesday.

The success of the former first lady’s book helped German media company Bertelsmann SE, which owns American mega-publisher Penguin Random House, earn $20 billion in revenue last year, the most it’s taken in since 2007.

Penguin Random House CEO Markus Dohle said Obama’s book could become a “modern classic” and added that he hopes former President Obama’s forthcoming book, as yet untitled and with no projected release date, will meet with the same success. Earlier this month, the former president said he was “at the tail end” of writing his memoir.

“Becoming” became a publishing phenomenon almost instantly after its release last November. It is the No. 1 hardcover nonfiction bestseller on the New York Times’ list, where it has spent 18 weeks. And as of Tuesday morning, it was the No. 4 bestselling book on Amazon.

Read the full story on LATimes.com.