× Patriots Owner Robert Kraft Pleads Not Guilty in Florida Solicitation of Prostitution Case

Robert Kraft entered a plea of not guilty to two misdemeanor counts of soliciting prostitution and requested a jury trial, according to court documents filed Tuesday in Florida.

Kraft, billionaire owner of the New England Patriots, waived his right to an arraignment.

He is scheduled to be in a West Palm Beach courtroom the morning of April 9. The notice says the defendant must be present at the hearing.

Kraft, 77, was charged with soliciting prostitution last month in Palm Beach County. He was among the more than 100 people who were linked to several central Florida day spas and massage parlors suspected of being used for prostitution and targeted by law enforcement during a monthslong investigation.

Kraft has denied that he committed a crime.

He is arguably the case’s most high-profile defendant, generating speculation over the possible consequences the billionaire could face should the allegations prove true.

In a statement on Saturday, he said he was truly sorry.

“The last thing I would ever want to do is disrespect another human being. I have extraordinary respect for women; my morals and my soul were shaped by the most wonderful woman, the love of my life, who I was blessed to have as my partner for 50 years,” he said.

Kraft’s wife, Myra, died of cancer in 2011 at age 68.

Kraft is dating actress, designer and model Ricki Noel Lander.