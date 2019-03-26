× Pedestrian Taken to Hospital After 3 Vehicles Involved in North Hollywood Crash

A pedestrian was taken to a hospital after three vehicles were involved in a violent crash in North Hollywood Thursday afternoon, the LAPD reported.

The crash occurred about 3:10 p.m. in the 11000 block of Victory Boulevard, according to the Los Angeles Fire Department.

One of the vehicles ended up in the parking lot of a CVS Pharmacy in the area, another came to an end near a bus stop bench on the sidewalk and one was in the middle of the intersection, aerial video from Sky5 showed. All three appeared to have major damage.

It is unclear what led up to the crash.

The extent of the victim’s injuries were unclear.

No further details about the crash have been released.

KTLA’s Nidia Becerra contributed to this story.