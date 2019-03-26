× Search Resumes for Missing Culver City Baby’s Body at I.E. Landfill as Parents Are Held in His Death

Police on Tuesday resumed the search of a Corona waste disposal facility for the body of a missing Culver City baby whose parents have been charged in his death.

Investigators are once again combing through the El Sobrante Landfill — which was previously searched over a two-day period late last month — as they look for the remains of 6-month-old Jacsun Manson, according to a news release from the Culver City Police Department.

Jacsun was reporting missing on Jan. 25, about three weeks after his parents were arrested in connection with some car burglaries, police said.

Then, on Feb. 27, the Los Angeles County District Attorney’s Office announced charges against Kianna Williams, 32, and Adam Manson, 34, in connection with their son’s death.

Both have been charged with child abuse resulting in death and are being held without bail.

Prosecutors believe Williams and Manson were doing drugs at a South Los Angeles motel room on New Year’s Eve when, some point later, they found Jacsun dead, the DA’s Office said in a news release.

The couple then allegedly stuffed the child’s body into a suitcase and tossed it in a dumpster near the Baldwin Hills Crenshaw shopping mall, according to prosecutors.

Investigators think that suitcase ended up at the 1,300-acre landfill in Corona.

Police searched the facility on Feb. 25 and 26, although it was not immediately clear at the time whether they found any evidence tied to the case.

Anyone with information is urged to call Culver City Detective Raya at 310-253-6318, or, after business hours, the watch commander at 310-253-6202.