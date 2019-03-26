7-Year-Old Anjali Singh Sang for Her Idol Celine Dion

Posted 10:35 AM, March 26, 2019, by , Updated at 10:45AM, March 26, 2019

Seven-year-old Anjali Singh joined us live to talk about meeting and singing for her idol Celine Dion.  Anjali went to a Celine Dion concert in Vegas and got Celine’s attention and ended up singing for her.  For more info on Anjali, you can follow her on Instagram @anjalisinghforever. And to see Celine Dion’s post about Anjali, check out her facebook page.

Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.