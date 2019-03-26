7-Year-Old Anjali Singh Sang for Her Idol Celine Dion

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Seven-year-old Anjali Singh joined us live to talk about meeting and singing for her idol Celine Dion. Anjali went to a Celine Dion concert in Vegas and got Celine’s attention and ended up singing for her. For more info on Anjali, you can follow her on Instagram @anjalisinghforever. And to see Celine Dion’s post about Anjali, check out her facebook page.